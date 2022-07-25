Expand / Collapse search
Hemingway: It's important to use words with meaning and not gaslight people

Mollie Hemingway, Guy Benson and Juan Williams discuss how the White House is defending the state of the economy amid recession concerns on ‘Special Report.’

Mollie Hemingway shared her insight on what the definition of a recession is and how the American people want those in charge to at least understand what they are going through on "Special Report."

PUTIN ‘WILL NOT STOP’ AT UKRAINE: MIKE WALTZ

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Well, again, two-quarters of contraction, that's what we've always said for decades is a recession. And so it's important that we do use words that have meaning and that we don't try to gaslight people. But to Juan's point, it really is a problem that the administration isn't in any way conveying to people that they understand what it's like to go to the grocery store and see that your paycheck goes less far and less far each week. These things are very hard for the American people, and they want to feel that the people in charge at least understand what's going on and when they're denying reality. It's very hard to feel like any confidence that they'll be able to take care of the problem. That's a political problem, given what's happening in November. 

