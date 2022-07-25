White House economic adviser slammed for trying to redefine 'recession' on CNN: 'Gaslighting Americans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Biden's National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told CNN Monday that America is not in a recession regardless of whether or not Thursday's upcoming economic report shows a second consecutive quarter of GDP contraction, the typical definition.

In an attempt to get ahead of the report, Deese preemptively called it "inherently backward-looking."

"Certainly in terms of the technical definition, it’s not a recession," he said.

This follows a trend by Biden advisers to preempt what many predict will be a poor economic report.

Many criticized Deese's remarks as out of touch with the economic conditions Americans face.

"Instead of changing their failing economic policies, the WH is instead focused on gaslighting Americans and changing the definition of a recession," the Republican State Leadership Committee wrote.

Fox News' Tammy Bruce and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, both mocked the administration for attempting Jedi mind tricks, tweeting, "There aren't the droids you are looking for."

Michael Knowles, a host for The Daily Wire, tweeted a screenshot of the actual dictionary definition of a recession which said, "a period of temporary economic decline during which trade and industrial activity are reduced, generally identified by a fall in GDP in two successive quarters."

Jason Buttrill, a former intelligence analyst for the Department of Defense, tweeted, "First clue that we're officially in a recession? The White house tries to redefine the word."

"This is so pathetic. First, the gall to think you can change long-held definitions to suit your political circumstances Second, to think this helps the American people who already have huge recession fears and low confidence in the Biden economy. Deck chairs on the Titanic," said Republican communications specialist Matt Whitlock.

He went on, "There is no better encapsulation of the Biden White House than watching his team desperately spin away news that we're already in a recession ... ..While President Biden is preparing to declare a ‘National Climate Emergency’ to appease the far left and Democrat staffers."

Guy Benson, a Fox News contributor, asked, "[T]hey're going to call the recession 'transitory,' aren't they?"

Paraphrasing a famous line by President Ronald Reagan, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker tweeted, "A recession is when your neighbor loses his job. A depression is when you lose your job. And a recovery is when Joe Biden loses his job!"