Hegseth slams Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia as gas hits $5 a gallon: 'They are going to beg them for oil'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth criticized President Biden's "war" on domestic energy production as the president looks to Saudi Arabia for solutions to skyrocketing inflation and energy costs. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Hegseth argued the Biden administration has "no strategy" and is instead pursuing "dependency" on foreign oil and gas.

WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL PRESSED ON BIDEN'S SAUDI TRIP IN LIGHT OF ‘PARIAH’ COMMENT

PETE HEGSETH: Well, this is no strategy. You want strategy in leadership, in foreign policy. This is reactionary, right? He went to war with our energy industry domestically. We've seen gas prices ultimately stifle domestic production. They say this trip has nothing to do with energy and oil. When you're saying your trip has nothing to do with the very thing that most obviously it has to do with, you are completely adrift. They're going to go beg the Saudis for oil because they won't drill here or create an environment that's friendly to drilling.

At the very least, I don't like doing business with Saudi Arabia. I don't want to work with them considering the values that they hold and the radicals they've harbored for decades. No one does. At least the Trump administration had a strategic reason why they were working with the Saudis through the Abraham Accords, the recognition of Israel, triangulation against Iran. They knew why they were working with Saudi Arabia while working to be energy independent from Saudi Arabia. This is no strategy and all the dependency.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: