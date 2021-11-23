Hegseth on Rittenhouse ripping media framing of trial: I hope he ‘brings the mother of all lawsuits’

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to weigh in on Kyle Rittenhouse's exclusive interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson Monday night.

PETE HEGSETH: I thought he did a phenomenal job last night. Not just in the trial which we watched but last night on Tucker's show laying out what his motivations were, why he acted when he did. He pointed out there are no winners in this. This is self-defense and that’s obviously not what he wanted to go down. I hope he is teeing up the mother of all lawsuits. I hope he puts all these media outlets on notice. Because everyone has a bias or an opinion that shades them in one direction or another. But your opinion is not entitled to your own facts and when you knowingly misrepresent the facts or you get ahead of yourself and you are unwilling to correct them because you don’t want to change your narrative, now you are defaming somebody.

...

Kyle Rittenhouse has that to include then-candidate Joe Biden before he was president making statements like that and making no effort to correct them. This is a smart kid who clearly wants to move on with his life but on behalf of other people who will be defamed by a media that feels completely unaccountable and untethered to facts right now. I hope he does bring the mother of all lawsuits…

