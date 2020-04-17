Hegseth: Biden makes it 'clearer by the day' that he could not handle this pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth on Friday blasted 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for comparing President Trump’s economic reopening plan to “a punt” that fails to give "hard guidelines."

“Biden doesn’t know a punt from a kickoff,” Hegseth told “Fox & Friends.”

“As [Biden] tries to be relevant in his basement, he makes it clearer by the day that he could not handle the management of a pandemic like this,” he continued.

Hegseth reacted to the former vice president's interview on CNN Thursday, where he weighed in on Trump’s plans to reopen the economy.

“I wouldn’t call it a plan — I think what he’s done is he decided that he doesn’t have the right to make the call for the country," Biden said.

Trump announced on Thursday the White House’s plan for eventually rolling back social distancing measures and reopening the country’s economy in several phases, according to location.

The plan calls for three phases to reopen the country, based on the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in each individual state or region.

The plan, which Trump announced along with the formation of a bipartisan council of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress, outlines “recommendations” for governors to develop their own plans to reopen. It also includes a number of criteria that must be met in terms of numbers of infections and hospitalizations before they can open up.

Hegseth said that Americans are “juxtaposing” Trump’s ability to “command the issue” at the coronavirus press briefings with Biden attempts to weigh in.

“[Biden is] barely able to stumble through a video interview in his basement,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth said that Americans will "wonder" who they would rather have at the "helm of the pandemic as commander in chief."

Hegseth continued, “This ball is Donald Trump’s to fumble or bring across the goal line and, so far, he’s showing that he’s got a handle on it completely and he wants to empower federalism while also showing he has a view of the country and wants to keep everyone safe.”

