Hasan Piker calls Republican Party the 'biggest domestic terrorist' in the country

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Far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker claimed on Sunday that the Republican Party was the world's "biggest terrorist" organization in both the U.S. and internationally.

"I hate Republicans," Piker said on "Pod Save America." "I oppose them. I say that all the time. I think that the Republicans are far more damaging. The biggest terrorists, the biggest domestic terrorist in this country, the biggest terrorist internationally is the Republican Party. And not only that, but it's just like, they ... I want to fight against the growing fascist movement in this country."

He also called out the Democratic Party's "conciliatory attitude" toward the Republican Party and "their lack of investment" in pushing back against a growing "fascist" movement.

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"On the one hand, you say Donald Trump is a dangerous force," Piker said. "I see that. I recognize that. But then you turn around, and you take on his anti-immigrant narratives and anti-immigrant messaging from the 2020 election that you won and decide you're going to be the sincere candidate that ends up, you know, dealing with the growth of migration in this country. It's a failure."

Piker did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Piker has become an influential figure within the Democratic Party, with some politicians embracing and even campaigning with him ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Others, however, have called out Piker for making what they described as antisemitic and anti-American comments.

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Among his past comments were claims that America "deserved" 9/11 and defending Hamas as being "a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state" of Israel.

Piker doubled down on his Hamas comparison when asked about it on "Pod Save America."

"I've also said I'm a harm-reduction voter," he said. "I'm a lesser evil voter and, therefore, I would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time because I'm looking at the situation as a paramilitary organization that has a political party as well, a political bureau as well that is entirely comprised not as an alien force but of orphaned children that have, you know, had their parents killed by an apartheid state that has been dominating the lives of Palestinians for 80 years at this point and have done a genocide at this point as well."

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Piker was also asked about his 9/11 comments, which he had previously walked back as "inappropriate," and insisted that he was "anti-civilian death."

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"I'm anti-civilian murder," he said. "I'm anti-civilian death. That's one of my first principles is that I'm anti-imperialist. I'm anti-war for that reason, because I don't want civilians to die. I don't want random people to die. Hey, I don't even want people to go out and die in the process of trying to kill people."