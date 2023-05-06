Expand / Collapse search
Harry and Meghan conducted ‘a form of guerrilla warfare’ against Charles and Camilla: Royal expert

Royal expert: 'The Sussexes have conducted ... a form of guerrilla warfare against the royal family'

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
Royal experts Jonathan Sacerdoti and Richard Fitzwilliams joined ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss the coronation of King Charles III and the royal rifts that continue to plague the family.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams joined "Cavuto Live" to discuss the coronation of King Charles III and the rift between Prince Harry and his family.

"I think the feeling is that the Sussexes have conducted, since they stepped down as senior working royals, a form of guerrilla warfare, frankly, against the royal family,"  Fitzwilliams said.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE ANDREW ATTEND KIND CHARLES CORONATION AMID ROYAL FAMILY DRAMA

He mentioned the interview that Meghan and Harry did with Oprah Winfrey, describing it as "tremendously damaging" to their relationship with the royal family, as well as the Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir "Spare," which have both garnered a lot of media attention.  

    King Charles III extended an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for his coronation in May. (Getty Images)

    Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York leave after attending the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.   (TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Prince Harry arrives for the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain, May 6, 2023.     (Andy Stenning/Pool via REUTERS)

"I have to frankly say, and I wish I could say otherwise on the day that is joyous, but the rift is very, very deep indeed," he said. "Some of Harry's language, for example, to describe the Queen Camilla, was just deplorable."

PRINCE HARRY'S ULTIMATUM TO KING CHARLES COULD PREVENT RECONCILIATION: EXPERT

In his book, "Spare," the Duke of Sussex singled out Camilla over allegations that she regularly leaked unflattering information about members of the royal family to the press to rehabilitate her image after marrying Charles. 

Fitzwilliams described the Sussexes as "completely unpredictable," which he said likely makes it very difficult for any member of the royal family to discuss anything with him for fear "it might appear in the next book [or] in some interview."

"With Meghan taking Archie's birthday as an excuse not to appear and Harry coming just from the ceremony, we understand," he said. "I mean, I'm glad he came. I think most people feel that."

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON ‘DEDICATED TO DUTY’ AS MONARCHY'S FUTURE: ‘A REAL PARTNERSHIP’

"He's not popular in England and the polls seem to indicate people think that he ought to have appeared, because, after all, it's certainly only reasonable that King Charles would want both his sons, it's only natural," he added. "But frankly, given the way they behaved, I suspect he will or maybe already has, for all I know, will very soon return to California."

