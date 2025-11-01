Harrison Ford says he doesn't 'know of a greater criminal in history' than Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford told The Guardian on Friday that he doesn't "know of a greater criminal in history" than President Donald Trump, criticizing him for failing to address climate change.

Ford said to The Guardian that Trump "doesn’t have any policies, he has whims. It scares the s--- out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. [Trump] knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo, and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a handbasket."

"It's unbelievable," he added. "I don’t know of a greater criminal in history."

HARRISON FORD ADMITS WHAT KEEPS HIM GOING IN HOLLYWOOD

The 83-year-old actor told the outlet that Trump is "losing ground because everything he says is a lie," and said that the president's "drill, baby, drill," mantra would fail.

"I’m confident we can mitigate against [climate change], that we can buy time to change behaviors, to create new technologies, to concentrate more fully on implementation of those policies," he continued. "But we have to develop the political will and intellectual sophistication to realize that we human beings are capable of change. We are incredibly adaptive, we are incredibly inventive. If we concentrate on a problem we can fix it most times."

Focusing on renewable energy, Ford told The Guardian that Trump’s contempt for wind turbines stems from the fact that "he has just not seen a gold one."

‘STAR WARS’ ACTOR MARK HAMILL REVEALS HE CONSIDERED LEAVING THE US WHEN TRUMP WON REELECTION

Trump has called wind turbines "ugly" on multiple occasions, even urging the United Kingdom to "get rid of the windmills and bring back the oil" during a trip to Europe this summer.

Ford has been an outspoken critic of Trump for years, endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024 via a recorded video statement.

In the actor's campaign video for Harris, he said, "The truth is this: Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

In July, the "Indiana Jones" star criticized Trump’s second term during an interview with Variety, lamenting that "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer," which he said "isn’t right."

"In politics and in life, you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you get, and you don’t get upset. They teach us that in kindergarten, but they also teach you to fight for what you think is right," he told the outlet.

"Now, because we’ve been disaggregated in this way, we’re having a hard time finding commonality. But if you look at the economy, you’ll figure out where the commonality is — it’s where it always was: Rich get richer, and poor get poorer. And that ain’t exactly right," Ford added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.