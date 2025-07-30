Harrison Ford laments 'rich get richer and poor get poorer' in critique of Trump presidency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Harrison Ford spoke out about President Donald Trump's second term in an interview published Wednesday, lamenting, the "rich get richer and poor get poorer," which he declared wasn't right.

"In politics and in life, you don’t always get what you want, but you get what you get, and you don’t get upset. They teach us that in kindergarten, but they also teach you to fight for what you think is right," he told Variety.

"Now, because we’ve been disaggregated in this way, we’re having a hard time finding commonality. But if you look at the economy, you’ll figure out where the commonality is — it’s where it always was: Rich get richer, and poor get poorer. And that ain’t exactly right," Ford conituned.

Ford supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 and recorded a video endorsement for the former vice president.

Ford said the country was "on a healthy swing to the right" right now, but added that it would swing back the other way.

Asked by Variety where they should go from here, Ford responded, "You’re asking an unqualified person. So I don’t have that answer."

In Ford's campaign video for Harris, he said, "The truth is this: Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas."

Harris garnered a lot of celebrity endorsements, including George Clooney, Cardi B, Jamie Lee Curtis, and TV producer Shonda Rhimes.

Ford said during the endorsement video that Trump wanted revenge.

Variety asked Ford how he felt about making the video for Harris, as someone who doesn't talk about politics often.

"Fine," he responded.

He also spoke to Variety about his career and was asked whether he would ever retire.

"No. That’s one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people’s parts," he said.