Shannon Bream's 'Women of the Bible Speak': Stories from the past teach lessons for today

"The Women of the Bible Speak," a new book by Fox News anchor Shannon Bream and the second title of the new Fox News Books platform, is slated to hit stores at the end of the month. But for those searching for inspiration ahead of the release date, Fox Nation has a treat for you.

A new limited podcast series - presented by Fox Nation - features Bream as she goes behind the scenes of her upcoming book and spotlights a selection from the upcoming special on the streaming platform.

"There are so many inspiring and timeless stories in the Bible, and many people don’t realize what a big role women played in these stories," says Bream in her inaugural podcast episode.

Lending her own voice to the voices of 16 women that came before her, Bream strives to bring the Bible to life – and to many. Joined by a number of special guests, together, they’ll trace the steps of the many biblical women who have inspired generations through their faith and courage.



"These women I write about are dealing with things that are still relevant to the women of 2021," says Bream, underscoring just how eternal their experiences - and lessons - really are.



In examining these timeless tales, Shannon Bream offers a deeper understanding of each of their journeys; moreover, of how each can serve to transform our own lives this Holy Season.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL



"Women of the Bible Speak" is a weekly limited podcast series hosted by Fox News’ Shannon Bream, available now on Fox News Podcasts. Sign up for Fox Nation today to stream the "Women of the Bible Speak" special, coming soon on the streaming service.