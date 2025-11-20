Harris deflects when confronted on Biden loyalty during campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris attempted to dodge a question when confronted Tuesday about her loyalty to then-President Joe Biden throughout the 2024 campaign, saying she didn't want to focus on that for the sake of her "own sanity and well-being."

The Bulwark's Tim Miller told Harris in the interview that a lot of what went wrong was out of her hands, but that her ability to distinguish herself from Biden was something she and the former president had control over.

Imagining how she felt, Miller said to Harris: "That stuff was in the hands of President Biden and you. And it was like, ‘We felt trapped. We felt trapped by this loyalty.’"

Harris replied, "You know, here I just have to be very candid for the sake of my own well-being and sanity. That’s not where I’m focused. OK? At this point, I’m just not. There’s too much happening right now and work that we can do now for the future."

Miller pressed further and said that acknowledging what happened was important to go forward and be successful, pointing out that they were discussing her book, "107 Days," about the campaign.

"Should, could he and a variety of other people made different decisions? Yes. No question about it. Could it have had an impact on the outcome? Perhaps," she said.

Biden's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The former vice president then pivoted to say she was focused on the issue of misinformation.

Earlier in the discussion, Miller asked Harris why she didn't address her connection to Biden during the 107-day campaign, noting that she herself acknowledged in her book how high the stakes were.

"I do want to emphasize a couple of points that I think we should consider when we think about what happened on election day," Harris responded. "And one of them includes the fact that one-third of the electorate voted for the current president. One-third voted for us and one-third did not vote. Two-thirds of the electorate did not vote for what’s happening right now."

"And I think that’s important to remember. But the work we have to do as the Democratic Party should really emphasize why did that one-third not vote, and focus on that," she added.

Harris wrote in her book, "'It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

At the start of the video, before showing his interview with Harris, Miller said he was sympathetic to the former vice president because she had been put in a difficult situation.

However, he said that if the Democratic Party started from scratch, she probably would not have been the nominee.