Harold Ford Jr.: American voters want 'practical solutions' this November

"The Five" co-host Harold Ford Jr. speaks on Democrats' strategy down the stretch as this November's midterms draw closer on "Special Report."

HAROLD FORD JR.: But most Americans don't have the luxury of living their lives where they can be ideological. They want practical solutions. They want problem-solving. And I think Republicans are presenting a face of that in this election.

POLITICAL EXPERTS WEIGH IMPACT OF ‘MESSAGING’ AND PARTY PRIORITIES AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

What's interesting to me, though, is as much as Democrats don't want Biden to be the '24 nominee, it appears that at least according to some of the polling, because Democrats have tightened or close some of these races, Republicans still enjoy an advantage it looks like about one or two points. But it seems like Democrats and independents are still inclined perhaps to vote Democrat in some of these sit-in congressional races.

We're in the last six weeks of this race. It's going to come down to the very end. You don't want unforced errors like today. You want the message to be tight. You want the message to be about the future. And talking about the Atlanta Braves and a name change is not how I would want to end the day.

