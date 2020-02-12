Hannity says Dems headed for defeat in November: 'Hating Trump' is not a winning agenda

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Wednesday that the “big problem” facing the Democratic Party is that instead of policymaking over the last three years, they have shown “hate” for President Trump.

“Are you better off than you were four years ago?” the host of "Hannity" asked “Fox & Friends” in a live appearance in New Hampshire.

Hannity was prompted by a statement made by host Steve Doocy to address the people wearing “We can beat Donald Trump” pins at a Sen. Bernie Sanders rally in the Granite State.

“I think on every measure that we are [better off]," Hannity said. "What have the Democrats done to make us more safe, more secure, create a job, prosperity?" At some point, hating Donald Trump is not an agenda that I think is going to resonate with the country.”

Sanders, I-Vt., took the stage in New Hampshire just after the race was called in his favor, with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailing in second place, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., coming in third.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he said.

Sanders went on to express his “appreciation and respect” to all of the Democrats in the crowded 2020 primary field.

This week, a new Quinnipiac University poll showed Sanders leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally, giving him front-runner status in a national poll for the first time.

