Hannity says Dems headed for defeat in November: 'Hating Trump' is not a winning agenda

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Sean Hannity: If Dems try to stop Bernie it will get 'very ugly, very fast'

Sean Hannity breaks down the disarray in the Democrat party and explains why things could get ugly if they attempt to stop Bernie Sanders

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Wednesday that the “big problem” facing the Democratic Party is that instead of policymaking over the last three years, they have shown “hate” for President Trump.

“Are you better off than you were four years ago?” the host of "Hannity" asked “Fox & Friends” in a live appearance in New Hampshire.

Hannity was prompted by a statement made by host Steve Doocy to address the people wearing “We can beat Donald Trump” pins at a Sen. Bernie Sanders rally in the Granite State.

“I think on every measure that we are [better off]," Hannity said. "What have the Democrats done to make us more safe, more secure, create a job, prosperity?" At some point, hating Donald Trump is not an agenda that I think is going to resonate with the country.”

SANDERS CALLS NEW HAMPSHIRE WIN ‘BEGINNING OF THE END’ FOR TRUMP

Sanders, I-Vt., took the stage in New Hampshire just after the race was called in his favor, with former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailing in second place, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., coming in third.

Sean Hannity: Biden should’ve thanked the people of NH even though he came in 5th place, big mistakeVideo

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he said.

Sanders went on to express his “appreciation and respect” to all of the Democrats in the crowded 2020 primary field.

This week, a new Quinnipiac University poll showed Sanders leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally, giving him front-runner status in a national poll for the first time.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.