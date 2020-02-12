Sean Hannity says Dems will try to stop Bernie Sanders: This will 'get very ugly, very fast'

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Wednesday that the Democratic Party establishment will likely try to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., following his victory in the New Hampshire primary.

“Bernie is now the front-runner,” the host of "Hannity" told “Fox & Friends" in a live appearance in the Granite State.

Hannity addressed the socialist and moderate divisions within the Democratic Party.

“Coming out of all of this, there is such chaos and disarray in the Democratic ranks and there will probably be another attempt to stop Bernie Sanders. This is going to get very ugly, very fast," Hannity added.

Sanders took the stage in New Hampshire just after the race was called in his favor, with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg trailing in second place and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., coming in third.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he said.

Sanders went on to express his “appreciation and respect” to all of the Democrats in the crowded 2020 primary field.

Sanders also claimed victory in last week’s botched Iowa Caucuses Tuesday night, despite the race being called for Buttigieg. The Vermont senator, though, declared victory in the popular vote.

Also this week, a new Quinnipiac University poll released showed Sanders leading former Vice President Joe Biden nationally, giving him front-runner status in a national poll for the first time.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.