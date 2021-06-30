Hannity joins 'Fox & Friends' before town hall with Trump & Abbott: Biden, Harris not enforcing our laws

The immigration crisis continues to rage on despite Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the border in El Paso last week, a trip she scheduled shortly after former President Trump announced his plans to see the crisis firsthand.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity joined "Fox & Friends" to preview his town hall, Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. ET, with President Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott and discuss the Biden administration’s priorities.

AHEAD OF TRUMP BORDER VISIT, REPUBLICANS MOBILIZE EFFORT TO SEND LAW ENFORCEMENT RELIEF TO TEXAS, ARIZONA

"The problem is severe. But Trump had fixed it," Hannity said. "This problem was resolved. Now we're about to hit a 25, 30-year high of illegal immigrants in the country."

He criticized the vice president for the timing and brevity of her trip to the southern border.

REP. ANDY BIGGS: KAMALA HARRIS ‘VISITS’ BORDER – HERE'S THE REAL REASON SHE WENT

"The only reason that Kamala Harris made an attempt at this photo op, which is what it turned out to be, is because Donald Trump announced that he was going to the border," Hannity said.

Hannity called out the administration for not following U.S. immigration laws and pointed out that the administration is not taking action against individuals who enter the country illegally.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – they're choosing not to enforce the laws of the land, respecting our law, our borders, our sovereignty," he said. "They’re aiding and abetting in the law-breaking because they're only processing people that are coming in."

The Biden administration maintains that they are focused on addressing the root causes of the immigration crisis, but policy decisions suggest otherwise.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. KRISTI NOEM SENDS 50 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO TEXAS TO HELP TACKEL BORDER CRISIS

"They abolished the stay in Mexico program, highly successful. They abolished building the wall. They not only brought back catch and release, but it's basically catch and we’ll process you and 'have a good life in America' program."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Then they're providing all of the services on the backs of the American taxpayer."

Sean Hannity’s town hall with President Trump and Governor Abbott will air at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday on Fox News Channel. Fox Nation subscribers can watch full replays of 'Hannity' on-demand.