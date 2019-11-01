Hannity takes aim at 'moderate' House Democrats over impeachment resolution vote

Sean Hannity focused on Democrats who won in swing districts that voted for Donald Trump for president in 2016 after a House resolution furthered the impeachment inquiry process along.

"You would think this testimony from a key top official would cause at least some of the so-called moderate Democrats, they say they're moderate. To put the brakes on the impeachment madness and psychosis and rage against Trump," Hannity said Thursday on his program. "But not a chance because today, despite Morrison's remarks...to give a green light to the corrupt compromised and that's who Adam Schiff is, congenital liar."

A divided House voted Thursday to approve a resolution setting "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, putting lawmakers on record over the contentious process while setting the stage for proceedings to move into the public eye after weeks of closed-door depositions.

Only two Democrats voted against it: Reps. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., and Collin Peterson, D-Minn.

Tim Morrison, a top White House adviser on the National Security Council, testified Thursday to the House impeachment inquiry that he didn’t believe “anything illegal was discussed” during President Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine’s president, even as he confirmed details about Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Hannity ripped the group of "moderate" Democrats for going along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying they "caved."

"They voted to go along with this madness with zero due process. None. A compromised, corrupt congenital liar leading the lawless, unconstitutional witch hunt. Many of the lawmakers... ran on a partisan platform, bipartisan platform," Hannity said. "They caved every one of them."

Fox News' Alex Pappas, Brooke Singman and Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.