Hannity on war within the Democratic Party: 'It's getting that ugly'

Fox News' Sean Hannity noted the "hysteria" growing within the Democratic Party, highlighting the civil war within and 'ugliness' that has surfaced recently between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the more progressive wing of the party.

Hannity said that Democrats are forced to fall into line 'A,' which comes with the possibility of being called a racist, or line 'B,' otherwise known as "the Squad."

"It's getting that ugly," he said.

The Fox News host praised President Trump for having the "courage" to confront the four progressive congresswomen.

"Few politicians have had the courage to call out the radical base of the Democratic Party. But that's why you, we the American people, elected Donald Trump in spite of what New York, California, Washington and all the liberal states wanted," Hannity said.

Hannity also blasted Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, and his resolution for impeachment calling it a "national embarrassment.'"

"It's like every day now you have hysteria boiling over. The Democratic Congressman Al Green, he actually launched what was the first of probably many pathetic attempts to impeach the president resoundingly defeated in the House of Representatives," Hannity said.

"This is a national embarrassment. Will somebody please get these radical Democrats a constitution."

Hannity also blasted the tactics used by the "radical" Democrats.

"Anyone who gets in their way or doesn't fully support their radical dreams is accused of either bigotry or whatever," Hannity said. "This radical Democratic party is in a very dark very scary place."