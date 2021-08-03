Hannity slams New York City's vaccine passport protocol

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's vaccine passport mandate in indoor spaces Tuesday on "Hannity," saying the new rule disproportionately affects African Americans.

"Anyone that wants to dine indoors, or go to the gym or do pretty much anything inside, you will need to present documents proving that you have been vaccinated. Remember for months now Democrats insisted that all forms of voter ID, yeah they're racist. They called voter verification voter ID laws ‘Jim Crow of the 21st century’ and ‘Jim Crow 2.0’"

According to Hannity, statistics show that only 33% of Black New Yorkers are vaccinated, meaning that 66% would be barred from indoor dining and other activities.

"Just like attending the DNC, want to see your congressman or women or senator from your state, or getting a bottle of wine or a six-pack of beer, yeah you need photo ID, and now they want you to have identification to prove you've been vaccinated just to enter a restaurant."

Hannity questioned what happens to people who have medical exemptions or those not comfortable carrying personal medical documentation wherever they go.

"Nevermind medical privacy, your medical privacy, nevermind your doctor-patient confidentiality. Anyone who's vaccinated and is allowed to attend indoor activities will soon have to share their personal, medical documents with employees at every restaurant, every bar, every sporting event, every concert and other random strangers all across New York City."

Along with vaccine requirements, NHI Director Dr. Francis Collins told CNN that parents should wear masks with their children in their own homes, sparking outrage.

"The NIH director did try later to backtrack after that interview because of the backlash, but who knows what he really believes at this point. The so-called 'experts' in our federal government, THEY seem to have different messages on masks and treatments and vaccines every day."

Hannity continued to criticize Biden's contradictory COVID-19 guidance saying, "Remember just a few weeks ago when Biden, Fauci and everyone else in the government, they were promising all of us right, they were promising you your life will return to normal if you got the vaccine… Were they just lying or naive?"

Hannity ended with a message to whoever is ‘running the show’ at the White House.

"This country is headed in what is a very very scary direction as Biden's dark winter now turns into Biden's dark summer, dark fall and dark perpetuity."