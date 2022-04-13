Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Hannity slams MSNBC, CNN for ignoring Biden's remarks on economy: 'They just cover for him'

Hannity: They totally ignored Biden's big speech on the economy

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hannity: Joe Biden is a massive liability Video

Hannity: Joe Biden is a massive liability

Sean Hannity reacts to the media refusing to cover President Biden's speech on the economy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden's Tuesday speech in which he attempted to deflect blame from his policies to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The "Hannity" host calls the commander-in-chief a liar on and blasted CNN and MSNBC for trying to shield the White House from criticism. 

AL SHARPTON GOES OFF ON ‘LIMOUSINE LIBERALS,’ DC ‘ELITES’ IGNORING CRIME: THEY ‘DON’T LIVE IN THE REAL WORLD'

SEAN HANNITY: Today, fake news CNN, MSDNC totally ignored Biden's big speech on the economy. Hmm, I wonder why they didn't run a single minute of his remarks. They pretended like it wasn't happening. Why? Because they know, like everyone else, that Joe Biden is a massive liability. They frankly just cover for him. They're even probably secretly embarrassed. They know what we see, that he is a cognitive mess. They just won't tell you the truth. They'll do whatever it takes to shield him from public view. And this is the media mob's presidential protection program. And right on cue –  a very confused-looking Joe Biden – yes, even covered in bird poop. You can't make it up. Whispered, slurred, screamed his way through what was a highly bizarre, and even for him, unusual speech.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW:

Hannity: Biden's inflation blame game Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.