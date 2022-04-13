Hannity slams MSNBC, CNN for ignoring Biden's remarks on economy: 'They just cover for him'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden's Tuesday speech in which he attempted to deflect blame from his policies to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The "Hannity" host calls the commander-in-chief a liar on and blasted CNN and MSNBC for trying to shield the White House from criticism.

SEAN HANNITY: Today, fake news CNN, MSDNC totally ignored Biden's big speech on the economy. Hmm, I wonder why they didn't run a single minute of his remarks. They pretended like it wasn't happening. Why? Because they know, like everyone else, that Joe Biden is a massive liability. They frankly just cover for him. They're even probably secretly embarrassed. They know what we see, that he is a cognitive mess. They just won't tell you the truth. They'll do whatever it takes to shield him from public view. And this is the media mob's presidential protection program. And right on cue – a very confused-looking Joe Biden – yes, even covered in bird poop. You can't make it up. Whispered, slurred, screamed his way through what was a highly bizarre, and even for him, unusual speech.

