Hannity urges McConnell to reject impeachment 'madness' in Senate: 'You should know better'

Fox News host Sean Hannity urged Republican senators to "stop enabling these psychotic, mentally unhinged Democratic socialists," and reject their impeachment "madness" when it reaches the Senate next week.

"Every Republican senator must stand against this post-presidency impeachment madness and reject it," the "Hannity" host told viewers Wednesday night.

"You shouldn't be a part of this circus."

Hannity had a specific warning for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is reported to be "done with Trump" and has shared with associates that he thinks a second impeachment could help the GOP exorcise the Trump association from their party.

"Senate Republicans, you want to go along with this nonsense, 75 million Americans went to the polls, [and] I’d argue they went there more for Donald Trump than for Republicans," the host said. "They should think about why people voted for Donald Trump, why they support his agenda.

"And Mitch McConnell, you should know better ..." he continued. "This nonsense in the Senate will get this country nowhere. It will not heal divisions, it will not improve the lives of Americans, it will only further divide a country that is weeks out from one of the hotly contested races in history."

Hannity later rounded on House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who joined nine other Republicans in voting for Trump's impeachment on a charge of "incitement of an insurrection."

"Liz Cheney, I have a message for those ten Republicans, good luck in your new Democratic Party," Hannity said. "I used to like you, liked your dad. You voted for impeachment. You're clearly out of step with Republicans and conservatives in this country. You don't belong in leadership."