Sean Hannity calls out Biden over race remarks: 'He has a track record that does not match his rhetoric'

Sean Hannity questioned Joe Biden's effectiveness as a career lawmaker on Wednesday after the former vice president declared on Twitter that he's "ready to get to work on day number one" to fight "systemic racism" in the United States.

"The ever-forgetful Joe must be confused yet again, because his Day One was actually over 40 years ago, and he now he has a track record that does not match his rhetoric," Hannity began.

"Way back in 1973, he was first sworn in as a U.S. senator, so what did Biden do to end racism during his six terms in the U.S. Senate?" the host asked. "His two terms in the as vice president of the United States?"

HANNITY CALLS OUT BIDEN 'DISTURBING PATTERN OF RACIAL RHETORIC'

Hannity then highlighted multiple racially charged comments by the presumptive Democratic nominee, playing a montage of audio clips dating back to 1973.

""[In] 1977, Biden worried his children would grow up in a 'racial jungle if immigration is not done in an orderly way,'" Hannity said before noting that in 2006, Biden told a crowd, 'You have to have [a] slight Indian accent to work at 7-Eleven or Dunkin' Donuts.'

"It was under Barack [Obama] and Joe's watch [that] Ferguson happened, Baltimore happened ... does that sound like a man who is particularly worried about racism to you?" Hannity said.

BIDEN ADDRESSES CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS ABOUT AFRICAN-AMERICAN VOTERS

"What did he do to fix systemic racism in the 70s, the 80s, the 90s and 2000s ... ?" the host continued.

"It's pretty obvious why Biden spends most of his days hiding in his basement ... the lying, the racial rhetoric, constant confusion ... [these are] questions America will have to ask and answer in 146 days."