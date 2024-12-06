Fox Nation Patriot Awards attendees address importance of patriotism in pivotal election year: 'Free to talk'

The sixth annual FOX Nation Patriot Awards air Sunday night on Fox News Channel at 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of the historic event, Fox News Digital was at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, New York to ask attendees what patriotism means to them.

The Patriot Awards were emceed by Sean Hannity and featured President-elect Donald Trump. Attendees from all walks of life seemed to share a deep love of America, and many of them were quick to explain why patriotism is so important to them.

"Patriotism is respecting our military, respecting our armed forces, standing for the National Anthem, being proud to be an American because this is the greatest country and everybody should feel privileged to live here," a female college student responded.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP RECEIVES THE 'PATRIOT OF THE YEAR' AWARD AT FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS

"It means everything, no matter what background you come from: Black, White, Hispanic, we’re all Americans. We come together, we work hard, and we want the best for everyone," another attendee said.

Others told Fox News Digital patriotism means "freedom," "being a good person, "independence," respect for the military, along with loyalty and simply loving the nation. A man who served as a firefighter for 27 years said patriotism is synonymous with the press.

"Being able to be free to talk," he said.

Many Patriot Awards attendees pointed to Trump’s Election Day victory for their answer.

"If Trump would have lost, that would have been the end of this country," one woman said.

Trump, who received the honorary "Patriot of the Year" award at the Tilles Center, promised a roaring crowd that he's "going to get things straightened out in this country" again.

FOX NATION HONORS AMERICA'S EVERYDAY HEROES, PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP AT THE SIXTH ANNUAL PATRIOT AWARDS

Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino, who recently filed to run for Congress to succeed Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., after she was appointed to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was among the attendees of the Fox Nation event.

"Loving your country," he said when asked what patriotism means to him.

Another attendee said patriotism means "everything" to him.

"I’m about patriotism, freedom… And the other side, they’re about communism," he said.

SEAN HANNITY ‘EXCITED’ TO HOST FOX NATION'S PATRIOT AWARDS, SAYS IT WILL CELEBRATE AMERICA'S ‘UNSUNG HEROES’

The annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards is a night to bridge political gaps, unite behind a love of America and celebrate America's everyday heroes. America’s heroes were honored in a number of categories, including the "T2T Stephen Siller Back the Blue Award," "FOX Weather Ultimate Patriot Award," "Fox Nation Award for Service to Veterans," "Fox Nation Salute to Service Award," "Fox Nation Young Patriot Award," "Fox Nation Culture Warrior Award," "Fox Nation Award for Bravery" and "Fox Nation Award for Courage."

Fox News Media personalities, including Benjamin Hall, Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Harris Faulkner, Bill Hemmer, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Johnny Joey Jones, Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters made appearances throughout the night and served as presenters.

Fox News Digital’s Madeline Coggins and Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.