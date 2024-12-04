Sean Hannity 'excited' to host FOX Nation's Patriot Awards, says it will celebrate America's 'unsung heroes'

Fox News' Sean Hannity says he's "excited" to be hosting FOX Nation's sixth annual Patriot Awards, promising to be a "very special night" for attendees and viewers alike.

"What I love about it is unlike, say, the Oscars or the Grammys or the Tonys, this honors the men and women that really do make the country great every day, unsung heroes and real patriots. They never get any recognition," Hannity told Fox News Digital on the eve of the awards ceremony.

"And I think that's what makes it special. And there are so many great patriots in the country that deserve recognition. It's an honor to be a part of it."

Hannity called this year's recipients "an eclectic blend of people" that deserve recognition. Among them is President-elect Donald Trump, who Hannity previously announced will receive the Patriot of the Year award.

"When you really think about all that he has been through- he didn't have to run for president again… Think of what he did put on the line," Hannity said. "I mean, with all the effort of his political enemies, they wanted to put this guy in prison… He came within a millimeter of losing his life. And what did he do? He stood up, and he said, ‘Fight, fight, fight.’ I mean, pretty remarkable courage under fire, in my view.

"And so I think that makes him extremely deserving. And I just think that the fact that he's able to attend is a great honor for us and for the Patriot Awards and for all the other recipients. I'm sure they will be glad to see him and meet him. And it's exciting for everybody."

Hannity recalled how he thought the 2016 election and last month's election were about "the forgotten men and women in this country," people he says the Patriot Awards honors.

"These are not people that get written about. They're unsung heroes, their generosity, their commitment, they are real patriots," Hannity said. "They never get any awards. They don't get any recognition. And to go out of our way to highlight them and to have the president be a part of it as well makes it extra special. But to highlight them and recognize them, I think, is just recognizing what really makes the country special and great."

He continued, "We're the most generous people on the face of this earth. And people give up their time. They give to charities. They do heroic and patriotic things that are inspiring. And to take a special night out to give them the attention that they otherwise wouldn't get, I think makes it really special. I really do."

The Patriot Awards will be taking place at the Tilles Center for Performing Arts in Brookville, New York. It will be streamed live on FOX Nation beginning at 8 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air on Fox News Channel this Sunday, December 8 at 10 p.m. ET.