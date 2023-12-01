Fox News Channel’s ‘Hannity’ to host town hall with former President Trump on December 5

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity will host a town hall with former President Donald Trump in Davenport, Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

The "Hannity" event will cover the state of America, the 2024 presidential election, and an assortment of other topics.

Trump is a heavy favorite to represent the GOP on the 2024 presidential ticket and has skipped Republican primary debates. The town hall will give voters a chance to hear directly from Trump ahead of the critical 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which are scheduled for Jan. 15, 2024.

RED VS BLUE STATE DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS: TOP 5 MOMENTS FROM THE DESANTIS, NEWSOM SLUGFEST

The town hall with Trump, which will be pre-taped in front of a live audience, will air less than a week after Hannity hosted a historic debate between rival governors.

MORE HISPANIC VOTERS REALIZING THEY’RE CONSERVATIVE DUE TO FAMILY AND FAITH, SPANISH-LANGUAGE RADIO STAR SAYS

On Thursday, Hannity hosted the first-of-its-kind showdown between Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that had several tense moments as the two governors clashed over policies related to abortion, crime, taxes and COVID-19.

During November, "Hannity" maintained its status as the most-watched cable news program during the 9 p.m. ET timeslot, scoring 2.3 million average total viewers, while MSNBC managed 1.6 million during the time period and CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" averaged only 532,000 total viewers.

In 2022, Hannity broke a longstanding record previously held by famed talk show host Larry King to become the longest-running primetime cable news host in television history.

During his legendary career, Hannity has interviewed everyone from former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sylvester Stallone, Roseanne Barr, Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson and Michael Moore.

Fox News’ Thomas Catenacci contributed to this report.