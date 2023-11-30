More Hispanic voters realizing they’re conservative due to family and faith, Spanish-language radio star says

Conservative radio star Lourdes Ubieta believes Hispanic voters are finally realizing that their family values and emphasis on faith conflict with liberal ideology and mainstream media talking points, and it could be a game-changer for American politics.

"I believe that with the passage of time, Hispanics are understanding they are more conservative than what they thought before," Ubieta told Fox News Digital.

"We share some values with the conservatives in the U.S. So, when you live here, and you have a family, and you want to live as Hispanics the way we live… with the family, the church and the lunch on Sunday, and we want the best education for our kids, etc.," she continued. "You realize that that that is being conservative in the U.S. You know, as crazy as it sounds."

As a result, Ubieta said Hispanics are starting to realize that "elections have consequences" that can directly impact their values.

"We have to be very careful for whom we vote," she said, noting that Hispanics are now more educated voters than they were in previous generations despite being "bombarded" with liberal talking points from the media.

TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis, who controls the most influential Spanish-language media outlet in America, was recently forced to defend a decision to simply air an interview with former President Trump when high-profile liberals objected to it.

Last year, a group tied to linked far-left billionaire George Soros bought 18 Hispanic radio stations throughout the country. Many believed the agenda was to help control the narrative as Hispanic voters have increasingly been distancing themselves from liberal ideology.

Ubieta famously quit Miami’s iconic, Spanish-language conservative talk radio station Radio Mambi last year when it was among the stations purchased by Soros’ group.

"I'm not going to receive my money from Soros. This goes against everything that I have believed and value in my life," she said, noting that Radio Mambi now airs more content related to hobbies and antique automobiles than politics.

Earlier this week, Audacy announced the Miami-based Radio Libre 790 would move to a mix of music and Spanish conservative talk with Ubieta hosting from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. Ubieta is relieved that she’s back on the radio, and considers the new gig a "victory" after feeling like powerful Democrats were trying to silence conservative Hispanics.

"I was never going to be silenced," Ubieta said. "That's why I am so grateful that a company like Audacy thought about me for this big project… This is the first time they had this conservative news format in Spanish, and I believe their plans are to grow on this."

Jorge Bonilla, who previously served as the director of the Media Research Center’s MRC Latino, will host a program from 2-6 p.m., coming on after Ubieta. Bonilla has been on a mission to restore balance to Spanish-language media for years and recently blasted critics of Univision’s interview with Trump.

"There is this perception of a loss of air supremacy," Bonilla told Fox News Digital. "And because of this one [interview], the entire left, the entire media, the activist classes, they're all up in arms."

Between the backlash to Univision airing an interview with Trump and the Soros-backed takeover of 18 radio stations, many Hispanic conservatives feel they’re being silenced by high-powered liberals.

Ubieta believes simply having a platform for Spanish-language conservative content on Radio Libre 790 is a "big win, not only for Hispanics but for all of us in the U.S." She hopes Audacy launches Spanish-language, conservative talk formats in other markets and urged non-liberals to support the concept.

"We need to give conservative content, so listeners have the other side of this story," she said.

"I believe it's very important to take note of what is happening in the U.S. with the Hispanic community. We are growing very, very fast and we need the tools to send the right message and inform our community," Ubieta continued. "We need support to be able to send these messages to the Hispanic people, and that will... be of benefit of the whole country and the future of the country."