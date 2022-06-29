Cassidy Hutchinson should have been cross-examined, says former Florida attorney general

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi joined "Hannity" Wednesday to weigh in on the latest January 6 Committee hearing and explained why Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has holes.

PAM BONDI: Well first Sean that's why people don’t trust Congress because of show trials just like this. Just what we experienced in impeachment one and two. This is continuing on. The select, unselect committee, they didn't want to hear these witnesses because they don't want the truth. They put on this young woman in her 20s who had been unemployed for over a year. She reached out to me because she was very excited she was moving to Palm Beach to work for the president. She loved President Trump well after the election.

TONY ORNATO DID NOT BRIEF CASSIDY HUTCHINSON THAT TRUMP TRIED TO LUNGE AT SECRET SERVICE AGENT: SOURCES

She loved him. She reached out to me Sean because she was looking for a place to live in Florida. She was very excited. This is a young 20 something-year-old. Did not have financial resources. Had not been employed and was excited about moving to Palm Beach. Then her contemporaries told the president that she could not be trusted. She was a leaker when she was in the White House. She didn’t get to go to Palm Beach. She reached out to me again, and she was very upset.

I didn’t understand why people would say that about her. The woman I saw yesterday on the stand was not the same woman. Now I understand. She was well rehearsed. In a court of law she would have been cross-examined. Were you promised something for your testimony? A job? Money? Did you receive immunity for getting on the witness stand? There’s so much more how do you recall every detail, every detail of this testimony over a year later?

