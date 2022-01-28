Hannity: Democrats' 'dereliction of duty' on violent crime 'diabolical'

Sean Hannity criticized liberals in the wake of New York Police Department Officer Jason Rivera's murder in Friday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

" … Democrats' dereliction of duty on the issue of violent crime is as undeniable as ever," he said. "It's just disgraceful. It's diabolical, and it is destroying our great American cities. People aren't safe and secure. There's no law and order."

" … In reality, the Defund, Dismantle, No Bail movement is responsible for all of this insanity and all of this violence. All of this is preventable and police all across the country, they all have a target on their back," he continued. "Now we've shown you the deadly tragedies night after night. It is a direct result of far-left radicalism and not respecting the rule of law, not respecting law enforcement, always sweeping with a broad brush."

The funeral for Rivera was held Friday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City after he was shot and killed execution-style while responding to a domestic call Jan. 21. He was 22 and is survived by Dominique Rivera, who criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg at the funeral.

"How many more of these stories are we going to have to cover before far-left Democrats start taking the issue of law and order and safety and security to pursue happiness seriously?" Hannity asked. "You know, by the way, where's Black Lives Matter? I didn't hear from AOC or Nancy Pelosi, either. Black Lives Matter, they claim to care about the welfare of our most vulnerable communities. Remember the BLM chapter recently complaining that murdered police officers, they're treated like heroes? This was a minority officer … "

"Why didn't Joe Biden, Kamala Harris — too busy to attend the funeral today? Where's Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Pelosi, AOC?" he asked.

" … The NYPD is a minority-majority police force like many big cities. Why don't their lives seem to matter to Democrats as much? Why is there not an outcry over this?"

Hannity reported that international police killings are at a 20-year peak, according to the FBI.

Three-hundred forty-six officers were shot in the line of duty in 2021, he noted, with ambush-style attacks on officers up 115 percent year-over-year.

" … [I]nstead of protecting peaceful, law-abiding Americans, well, what happens? Democratic-run cities, they just cut and run, provide cover for criminals, so they can get out and do it again."