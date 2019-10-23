Hannity delivers 'warning' to Democrats, Schiff over impeachment

Sean Hannity delivered a "warning" to House Democrats Wednesday night over their impeachment pursuit and on the heels of House Republicans protest of the inquiry.

"Now, let this be a very clear warning to [Rep. Adam] Schiff, and [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi and Democrats everywhere," Hannity said on his television program. "Well, this secret Soviet-style impeachment coup attempt, this cannot stand. We do have a constitution. We do have precedents. We do have something called due process."

Hannity supported House Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for storming a closed-door session Wednesday connected to the impeachment investigation of President Trump, prompting House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff to temporarily suspend the proceedings.

The host accused Schiff of insincerity when he proclaims he is for transparency.

"Now, it's obvious the corrupt, cowardly Adam Schiff, he doesn't want you, the American people, to know the whole truth. He doesn't want you to watch this kangaroo court process," Hannity said. "Nothing could be further from the truth when he says... we really want to be transparent."

"This so-called impeachment inquiry is one big corrupt hoax, one big massive lie," Hannity added.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Chad Pergram contributed.