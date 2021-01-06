Hannity condemns Capitol violence, calls for perpetrators to be 'arrested and prosecuted'

Sean Hannity strongly condemned Wednesday's violence on Capitol Hill, calling for those responsible to be "arrested and prosecuted."

"Let me ... be crystal clear: Those who support President Trump and believe they are part of the conservative movement in this country, we do not support those who commit acts of violence," the "Hannity" host said.

"We don't believe people should be vandalizing our nation's Capitol and attacking the brave men and women who keep us safe in law enforcement. We don't place pipe bombs at the RNC. All of today's perpetrators must be arrested and prosecuted."

Hannity noted that before Twitter suspended President Trump's account, he tweeted a video message urging his supporters to disperse and "go home in peace."

According to the host, Wednesday's events shouldn't overshadow the fact that the 2020 presidential election was a "trainwreck."

Hannity noted that "83% of Republicans and millions of others don't have faith in the election results.

"You can't just snap your finger and hope that goes away. These are real Americans," he said. "Tens of millions of them. The only way we can create a more perfect and peaceful union is through peaceful, lawful action. Violence is never acceptable."

Hannity then noted that the violent actions of some unfortunately "mirrored the behavior we see on the left."

"For most of this year you have the media mob and Democrats making excuse after excuse and flat-out refusing to condemn what we saw over the summer," he said, referring to violent far-left riots in cities across the country.

"They were wrong not to condemn it."