Hannity: Build Back Better turned into ‘settle for less and shut your mouth’

Sean Hannity discussed how the Biden administration's policies have made economic hardship for Americans and how their attitude is to just ‘settle for less’ on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight, though, with Biden's war and your ability to live your life without going bankrupt. Now, between inflation, spiking gas prices, record prices, a looming recession, Americans are suffering and it's about to get a whole lot worse, according to one Washington Post columnist. And on MSDNC, you all need to stop complaining and be grateful that Joe Biden is your president.

Calm down. Back off. Stop looking at your portfolio. Even though two-thirds of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck because of Biden, economic and energy policies that Build Back Better turned into settle for less and shut your mouth pretty quickly. The L.A. Times, meanwhile, has a slightly different take.

Look at the headline, quote, "Yes, a recession looks inevitable, but it may not be that bad." Hmm. Okay. Now, the article then goes on to explain that it was just a normal part of American economic life. No, it's not. In reality, this looming recession, coupled with massive inflation, coupled with record-high gas prices. This is a disaster that is impacting especially the poor, the middle class and people on fixed incomes. We have not seen this since, oh, the Jimmy Carter years.

But don't worry, because Biden just introduced his big new plan. He's going to save everyone $0.18 on every gallon of gasoline you buy, a brand-new temporary, God forbid, forever canceled gas tax holiday, as they call it. And according to Joe, he's doing everything humanly possible, everything possible within his power to bring prices down. He is trying real hard.

