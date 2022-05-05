Hannity breaks down new bombshells in the Durham probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity was joined by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz on Thursday's "Hannity," to discuss the latest revelations in the Durham investigation.

SEAN HANNITY: We have major updates in special counsel John Durham's long investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. He now wants the jurors to hear about the, quote, intersection of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman's work. Remember, he's the one that is charged here, against President Trump and with that of Christopher Steele and his dirty disinformation dossier that Hillary paid for. Now, during a pretrial hearing, one of Durham's lawyers argued that the jurors should be made aware of a July 2016 meeting between Sussman and Steele, calling it probative and relevant. Now, this came on the heels of the presiding judge ruling in Durham's favor, agreeing to review dozens of the records which were withheld on claims of attorney client privilege by Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign to see if they were improperly concealed.

Now, Durham wants jurors at this trial to know that Clinton's attorney, Michael Sussman, in 2016, about this intersection of his work against former President Trump and that of the author of the debunked Steele dossier.

