Hannity blasts House resolution, says it's a vote to make 'corrupt' Adam Schiff's 'top-secret witch hunt' public

Sean Hannity blasted House Democrats Wednesday, saying that they want to "fundamentally destroy the very foundation of this great democratic republic."

"After a top-secret trial, no due process, flagrant witness tampering, a predetermined outcome spurred by an apparent partisan deep state operative masquerading as a whistleblower," Hannity said on his television program. "We know that Speaker-in-name-only-Nancy Pelosi is now asking her fellow members of Congress to rush through and authenticate this secret Soviet-style impeachment coup attempt."

Hannity went after the House resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry, which will be voted on Thursday.

"House members will now have to decide whether or not the corrupt, compromised congenital liar Adam Schiff will get a green light to take his top-secret witch hunt public," Hannity said. "Most lawmakers have not been allowed to attend the closed-door hearings, even view evidence, even review transcripts. Yet they'll now be asked to authenticate a phony closed-door process that they know very little about."

"This vote tomorrow, this vote will be a vote for a process that is run by Adam Schiff," Hannity added. "That guy is the single most corrupt -- the biggest liar in Washington, D.C., in that sewer swamp, which says a lot."

Hannity asked Democratic members of the House to ask themselves if they still believed in the Constitution.

"At the end of the day, if you decide to sacrifice American ideals, principles, constitutional order, you will be creating a dangerous precedent," Hannity said. "And what are you gaining?"