Hannity: Biden's economy is an 'extremely dangerous' period in our country's history

Fox News host Sean Hannity slammed President Biden for an ‘extremely dangerous’ economic period in our country Wednesday night on "Hannity."

HANNITY: The new inflation numbers, they are out, and the numbers are a complete disaster for our economy. Even as interest rates rise, the economy is still contracting. Inflation is still hovering at a four-decade high, a whopping 8.3%. On a very serious note, this is an extremely dangerous period in our country. Two-thirds of Americans living paycheck to paycheck. It is killing the poor. It is killing the middle class. It is hurting people on fixed incomes.

Utilities in this country, they're up a whopping 22%. Fuel oil is up a whopping 80%. Used cars are up anywhere between 22% and 40%. New cars are up over 13%. And by the way, when you finally find one, the MSRP sticker shock, above MSRP, is going to be massive. Looking for a plane ticket, that's up 33%, meat 14%, eggs 22%, milk 14%. According to economists, Americans will need to fork over $5,200 more per household this year because of Biden inflation and over $2,000, by the way, every American that drives a car, they'll pay an extra $2,000 on gas prices alone.

HANNITY: BIDEN WHITE HOUSE LIED TO AMERICANS ABOUT ‘TRANSITORY’ INFLATION

This is madness. This is insanity. And that's not all. Biden also restricted oil and gas production, immediately put all these restrictions on the gas and oil industry. He killed the Keystone XL pipeline. By the way, we'd be taking in 900,000 barrels of Canadian oil a day by now. That would lower the price of everything. And by the way, it was Biden that banned drilling on public lands. He closed Anwar because, of course, he is an adherent to the religious climate alarmist cult that now run his entire party, because it's certainly not him. Now, Biden then sat back, did nothing as gas prices went up and up and up, except make excuses.

A year ago today Biden, Psaki, Yellen were all telling us gas prices would come down, that inflation was temporary or their word, transitory. They were all lying or stupid or thinking about the economy in that, you know, magical way, as Bloomberg was reporting.

