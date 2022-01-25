Hannity: 'I don't really give a rip what Joe Biden says to anybody'

Sean Hannity vowed not to "fake and feign moral outrage" over President Biden calling Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b----" in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not apologize for Biden's profane insult Tuesday, instead saying Biden assured Doocy in a phone call that "'it was nothing personal, man,' and also acknowledged that all [reporters] were going to ask him a range of questions."

" … [U]nlike fake news CNN and every liberal in the country, we're not going to fake and feign moral outrage," Hannity said. "I don't really give a rip what Joe Biden says to anybody. 'It's not personal'? Fine. I'll take it that way. Joe is apparently unable to control his bursts of anger and so many other cognitive troubles."

The Fox News host criticized Biden for his day Tuesday, which included a visit to a clothing boutique and a stop for ice cream.

When asked about the risk of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden answered that "it's a little bit like reading tea leaves."

"There you have it, the Biden doctrine — reading the tea leaves, just like he read the tea leaves in Afghanistan," Hannity responded.

"Whoever is really running the show in the White House, we, the American people, are not stupid," Hannity said. "Now it is painfully obvious to everyone: Joe is not fit to serve. U.S. presidents don't just hang out at ice cream parlors and then call it a day at 3 o'clock in the afternoon. That is not normal. And of course, by all accounts, Joe has never been … to be blunt, the sharpest tool in the shed anyway. Remember, he plagiarized speeches, cheated in law school, still finished near the bottom of his class — lied about that too. High-level officials in the Obama administration, they even openly mocked Joe for getting pretty much everything wrong. But now it's serious and much worse."