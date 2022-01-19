Hannity: Biden might be the 'worst president in modern American history'

Sean Hannity excoriated President Biden's "blatant lies" from his press conference Wednesday in the opening monologue of "Hannity."

"Our enemies are watching this," Hannity said. "It's scary, it's troubling."

BIDEN'S PRESS CONFERENCE GETS PANNED BY CRITICS: 'TOTAL DISASTER'

He continued on Biden's performance in front of the press corps: "You know, Vladimir Putin, President Xi, the mullahs in Iran. In fact, Putin is now amassing troops at the border of Ukraine, ready to attack, cause a massive war in Europe. Putin likely thinks Biden is too weak to respond."

Biden asked what Republicans stand for Wednesday.

"Joe isn't particularly familiar with any … [Republican] … beliefs because Joe doesn't actually talk to any Republicans or conservatives, and he doesn't reach across the aisle," Hannity said. "Republicans were pushed out of any negotiation with Build Back Better or Build Back Broke, as I call it. … Instead, he's hiding away at the White House and spending 25 percent of his time at the beach somewhere in Delaware, all while his socialist handlers are fundamentally trying to transform this country into a Green New Deal socialist utopia with the slimmest of majorities in the House and the Senate."

"So I guess congratulations, Joey," he concluded, saying Biden "might be the worst president in modern American history" whether he's aware of it or not.