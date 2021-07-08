Hannity: Biden called Georgia voter law 'Jim Crow' but here's the truth about his home state

Sean Hannity, host of "Hannity," slammed President Joe Biden and the left for now supporting a push for voter ID laws. Hannity pointed out Wednesday that if Democrats want to be taken seriously, then Democrat-run states such as Delaware, where voter accessibility remains limited, need to be fixed by next year.

SEAN HANNITY: "Really Jim Crow, Joe, what all these Democrats are failing to mention? We'll tell you the truth. … At this point, the laws in Delaware are far more restrictive than Georgia's new so-called ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ racist new rules. It's far more inclusive in Georgia, far more accessible for voting in Georgia, the state of Georgia, their new law that mandates 17 days of in-person early voting. That's accessibility.

Delaware has zero in-person early voting. In Georgia, anybody without any reason can vote absentee. In Delaware, you must meet specific requirements. You need to give a reason. In Georgia, they have drop boxes for absentee ballots. They're available at county election offices all throughout the state. Delaware has no drop boxes for absentee ballots. Both states, interestingly, require voter I.D., but Delaware is run by Democrats. And it's Joe Biden's home state. And he hasn't lifted a finger in the five thousand years he's represented that state to make voting more accessible.

As a matter of fact, the state of Delaware is one of the most restrictive states in terms of voting accessibility.

