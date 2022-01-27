Hannity: Biden's promised Black female SCOTUS preference is 'identity politics on steroids'

Sean Hannity critiqued President Biden's vow to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court in Thursday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

The Fox News host explained that Biden "is being bullied into the decision by the new extreme left. They're using the Supreme Court pick as another way to flex their power, show their strength. It's identity politics on steroids."

"In short, Biden was forced to make this decision," he added.

" … [R]ight off the bat, Biden is excluding all potential candidates who are not African-American women," Hannity said. "But ask yourself, isn't this agenda in-and-of itself discriminatory? Imagine we put out a poll. We said, 'OK, next time I'm on vacation, you get to pick the fill-in for this show.' And … what two categories only can you choose from? You decide. Would that be fair? Anyway, picking candidates based on race and gender, it's not only extremely divisive, but likely unconstitutional."

Hannity asked if Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer was "forced out," reporting a possible quid pro quo between Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., and the president.

Clyburn "single-handedly helped save Joe Biden's candidacy after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire," he said.

In return, Clyburn might have "extract[ed] a promise from Joe, only to put an African-American female on the Supreme Court," Hannity reported.

" … What other deals might be out there?" he asked. "And furthermore, ask yourself if far-left Democrats in the mob and the media are so concerned about racial diversity on the court and so concerned with racial and gender justice, why are they so hell-bent on smearing Clarence Thomas every chance they get?"

Hannity accused the hosts of "The View" of practicing "identity politics, flat-out racism and bigotry."

"But to the mob, the media, there's only one standard for Democrats and then another standard for far-left judges and then one standard for the rest of us," he continued. "When it comes to selecting judges, respecting the rule of law, judicial philosophy, the commitment to upholding the Constitution should be the main factors determining who[m] you're going to pick. Now, these important decisions should not be made solely based on race, or based on gender."