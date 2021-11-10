Hannity: Biden goes to Baltimore to 'bow at the altar of climate change'

In his Opening Monologue on Wednesday, host Sean Hannity slammed President Biden's speech at the Port of Baltimore, Maryland earlier in the day, in which he suggested the economy is doing fine in a recovery sense and that there is misinformation being spread about the strength of the U.S. supply chain.

Hannity said that working class families are watching their dollars be worth less, their commodity costs going up, and their energy prices skyrocket going into the colder months of the Northern Hemisphere.

"Joe Biden and his radicalized New Green Deal socialist policies are destroying the good economy he inherited. During his inauguration, Joe laughably promised to be a unifier... Instead in the months that have followed, he has bowed at the altar of New Green Deal Socialism and that’s where he is today," Hannity said.

"Joe Biden doesn’t care that everything is more expensive. He doesn’t care your quality of life is diminishing daily; doesn’t care the money in your bank account is worth a lot less. The fragile opinions of his wealthy and well-connected Green New Deal socialist visionaries are more important," the host continued, queueing up clips of Biden in the Charm City earlier in the afternoon.

Biden again claimed the socioeconomic overhaul spending plan dubbed Build Back Better "won't raise taxes a single cent [and] is totally paid for" before stating that the supply crunch is due to people wanting to order more goods while they are at home during the pandemic.

"[There is] higher demand for goods at the same time we are facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. It’s a recipe for delays and higher prices. People are feeling it," the president said.

"Did you ever think you would be paying this much for a gallon of gas?" Biden asked.

The average price per gallon in Maryland, where Biden visited, is $3.38 for 87-octane; a 52% year-to-date increase, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Hannity replied that he and others have warned Biden since his first day in office that his policies would lead to pain at the pump, as the Delaware Democrat suddenly cancelled the multinational Keystone XL pipeline between Alberta, Canada and Port Arthur, Texas.

"We gave up energy independence," Hannity went on to say in his monologue, before focusing on another individual he called Biden's latest troubling nominee.

Saule Omarova, Biden's nominee to be Comptroller of the Currency at the Treasury Department, previously decried the fossil fuel industry, asserting that "small players" should "probably go bankrupt in short order – at least we want them to go bankrupt if we want to tackle climate change."

Omarova, a Kazakhstan-born Cornell University law professor, further came under fire for her academic record of attending Moscow State University on a V.I. Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. The nominee denied any Marxist political sympathies – as Fox Business reported her joining a socialist "Marxist Analysis and Policy" discussion group on social media in 2019.

In October, she said she was being unfairly targeted because of her identity as an immigrant and a woman, according to the Washington Examiner.

"[Omarova] wants to bankrupt the energy industry. Hopefully she won’t be confirmed," Hannity said.

Hannity said Omarova's positions in fact line up with Biden's own stated beliefs, pointing to an exchange between the Delaware Democrat and a supporter at a Peterborough, N.H., campaign stop.

Biden promised the concerned man that he would "do away with subsidies to fossil fuels, number one, – number two holding [companies] liable for what they have done."

"I'm not joking – I'll put them in jail," he added.

In closing, Hannity said Biden is "willing to get rid of high-paying career jobs in the energy sector in the name of bowing at the altar of climate change."