2020 will be an 'emotional roller-coaster': Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity encouraged viewers to make time for some R & R this Christmas in preparation for what he describes will be an "emotional roller coaster" as the country gears up for the 2020 presidential election.

"This year is going to be insane. It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster. You're going to be up and down every day. Oh, he's gonna win, oh he's gonna lose. Who's up, who's down? They want to impeach him ... it's pretty crazy right now," Hannity said in a Christmas edition of "Ainsley's Bible Study."

"What I love about Christmas more than anything else actually is the time off," he added. "At some point during that time I get really centered. And then I start thinking anew. Like, you get out of the day-to-day grind and you begin to get a broader perspective. And then that's when my creative side starts kicking in again. And then I start writing down a list of everything that I want to now do for the next year."

Hannity joined the Fox Nation special to discuss the ups and downs of his religious journey, his personal connection to Christmas and his favorite holiday traditions. When host Ainsley Earhardt questioned if the Fox primetime host was ready to call it quits after over 30 years in the industry, Hannity expressed commitment to his fans and supporters.

"So you're not tired, you're not done, you're in it for the long run?" Earhardt asked.

"This has been a rough time. I mean, they're out to destroy this president and I'm not going to let them," Hannity responded.

"I like him more because they hate him so much," he added.

At another point in the segment, Hannity expressed gratitude for his large platform in the media and encouraged viewers to seize the opportunities presented to them.

"I feel my whole life has been a blessing," he said. "I don't know how all of this happened. I don't ever think about all of this happening. I don't think I'm successful. I don't look at it [that way]. All I did was take chances and follow my dream and my passion. And when opportunities presented themselves, I just jumped."

When Earhardt asked Hannity how he deals with media scrutiny and criticism directed towards the unfiltered host, Hannity said he stays true to himself and doesn't worry about "being liked."

"I don't worry about being liked. I worry about being true to who I am. And I feel that this is an important time for the country, for the world."

For a deeper look at Sean Hannity's faith, how he focuses on prayer despite daily distractions, and the values that he learned from his parents

