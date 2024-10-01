Halloween mega-store rips 'SNL' in revenge for scathing new sketch: 'Irrelevant 50-year-old TV show'

Halloween pop-up store chain Spirit Halloween recently slammed iconic sketch-comedy show "Saturday Night Live" in an X post this week after the NBC program made fun of the store in a skit last weekend.

The store’s official X account trolled SNL with an image of a mock Halloween costume that slammed it as an "irrelevant 50-year-old TV show" whose ratings are "shrinking."

Spirit Halloween’s made the anti-SNL statement just a few days after the show featured a sketch mocking the holiday-themed store.

The sketch – which aired during the premiere episode of the comedy show’s 50th season – was a fake commercial for the store that poked fun at it for repurposing the storefronts of shuttered businesses in towns that have hit hard times, only to leave after selling Halloween costumes for six weeks.

"Thanks to us, what used to be a condemned AutoZone where a murder happened is once again a thriving business where a murder happened," SNL castmate Michael Longfellow quipped during the sketch while portraying a Spirit Halloween employee.

The official SNL X account shared the sketch to the social media platform with the caption, "when others leave, Spirit Halloween shows up."

The holiday store shot back on X on Monday, providing a spoof of its own on the long-running comedy show.

The store shared an image of an "SNL 50" costume contained in Spirit Halloween’s recognizable orange packaging.

Like Spirit’s real-life packages, the spoof featured descriptions of the costume, in this case, negative lines about SNL’s 50th season.

The package read, "Includes: Dated references, Unknown cast members, Shrinking ratings."

In the post’s caption, the store wrote, "We are great at raising things back from the dead @nbcsnl."

X users found the feud between the store and the show amusing.

Comedian and author Lou Perez wrote, "Both the SNL sketch and Spirit Halloween's response are funny. More of this, please."

Actor Nathan Brimmer mocked the store, commenting, "Seeing you butthurt over getting properly served on SNL is delicious."

Comedian Luis J. Gomez praised Spirit, stating, "Spirit Halloween with the kill shot."

The latest episode of SNL went viral for other reasons this weekend. Former NBCUniversal senior executive Mike Sington slammed the show for doing a sketch making light of the assassination attempts against former President Donald Trump.

The sketch featured Trump – played by SNL castmember James Austin Johnson – urging his rallygoers to stay as gunshots ripped towards him.

"Where the hell is everyone going? Where are you going? I see you trying to leave, but the doors are locked. Come on back — we’re having fun. We love my rallies, except when someone does the ‘bing, bong, bing, bing, bing’ right at me," Johnson as Trump said, with finger guns.

Sington told Fox News Digital this week, "I was watching it live, and actually cringed when they mocked the assassination attempts in an effort to be funny. I’m no fan of Trump’s, but I thought it was in extremely poor taste."

Fox News Digital’s Brian Flood contributed to this report.