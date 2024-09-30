MSNBC guest claims Latinos 'want to be White' while discussing their shift towards GOP

MSNBC guest Maria Hinojosa, founder of Futoro Media, claimed on Sunday that Latino voters want to be White while discussing the voting bloc's shift towards the Republican Party over the last few years.

"She has a 14-point lead but it has been shrinking after each consecutive presidential election from 2016. Why is that? Why is the Democratic share of the Latino vote shrinking?" MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart asked of Vice President Kamala Harris' lead among Latino voters.

A NBC-Telemundo poll released Sunday found that while Harris was leading Trump among Latino voters, the Democratic advantage has sunk to its lowest level in the past four election cycles.

"And what I said to you when we asked a question was, Latinos want to be White. They want to be with the cool kids," she said, adding that Latinos she's spoken with say Trump is a good businessman.

"No he's not, he had bankruptcies," she added. "But they don't want to be identified with all of those other immigrants that Donald Trump speaks so badly of, including me as a Mexican immigrant."

Hinojosa went on to say that those voters could cost Harris the election.

"But those numbers? They could cost Kamala Harris the election. Everything that I’ve been saying that Latinos could push her over the top, these are the numbers that could also take her down," she said.

According to the NBC poll, Harris had 54% support among Latino voters, compared to Trump, who had 40%.

Another 6% said they weren't sure or would not vote, according to the poll.

CNN's Harry Enten recently warned that Harris was struggling among voters of color.

"Hispanic voters, four years ago, Joe Biden won that vote 66% in the Sun Belt," he said. "Look at where we are now, Kamala Harris at just 52%, so Kamala Harris struggling among Hispanic voters. Donald Trump doing considerably better than he did four years ago."

Enten said on Tuesday that Harris was getting 82% of the Black vote, but that it was down from President Biden, who had gotten 92%.

"So the bottom line is, in the Sun Belt, which is much more diverse than the northern battleground states up in the Great Lakes, Kamala Harris is struggling among voters of color," he added.