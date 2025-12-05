'View' host rejects Halle Berry’s attacks on Newsom, says he's 'done a lot for women'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin went to bat for California Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday, days after actress Halle Berry called him out publicly for overlooking women in his state.

Responding to Berry’s criticism of the Democratic governor for vetoing a menopause-related bill in California, Hostin argued that Newsom was justified in his actions and touted his supposedly strong record of defending women.

"And, so, in an effort to keep healthcare costs down, he has to veto it because they’re not tailoring the bill, and he has done a lot for women," Hostin said.

During her speech at The New York Times DealBook Summit Wednesday, Berry pulled no punches in her criticism of Newsom vetoing the bill, arguing it disqualifies him from being elected president in 2028.

"Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row," she said. "But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying."

Berry, who founded menopause care company Respin, railed against Newsom’s actions regarding AB 432, which had a goal of improving and expanding menopause care, mandating that a healthcare service plan or health insurer provide recommendations for menopause-related treatments.

The bill would have also required healthcare providers to get training on menopause care, according to a press release from Bauer-Kahn.

Newsom vetoed the bill a second time in October.

Hostin shot Berry’s argument down, saying Newsom vetoed the bill because it was too expensive.

"I adore Halle Berry," she said. "I know Halle Berry. I disagree with her 100% because Gavin Newsom made it very clear that the reason he has vetoed this bill twice is because he’s asking them to tailor it for costs. Remember that, in 2026, healthcare premiums are going to go up to almost a thousand dollars per family."

The co-host then listed off Newsom’s record of supporting women, naming multiple pro-abortion agenda items.

Hostin said, "In September, he signed a measure allowing healthcare providers to prescribe abortion medication anonymously. He requires a state regulated health plan to cover abortion pills regardless of federal approval status. He increased legal protection for providers against criminal prosecution in October.

"He signed legislation that protects women’s health by creating safety regulations for ingredients and materials in products used by women, including hair, menstrual products, prenatal vitamins. He has done a lot for women, but he is thinking about the health of the country and the rising costs of healthcare."