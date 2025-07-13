Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Hacked Elmo X account shocks users with 'Kill all Jews' and 'RELEASE THE FILES' posts

Republican and Democratic accounts both responded to the viral posts on Sunday

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Elmo from "Sesame Street" shocked social media users after the character’s X account was hacked on Sunday.

The Sesame Street character, whose account has over 640,000 followers, began posting several provocative and offensive posts, according to an image obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Kill all Jews," one post read.

ELMO GOES VIRAL WITH INNOCENT TWEET ATTRACTING MAJOR 'TRAUMA DUMP' FROM SOCIAL MEDIA USERS: 'HELP US, ELMO'

Elmo X account posts

The Elmo X account posted several offensive messages in now-deleted tweets. (Screenshot/X)

"RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F---ER," another post read, in what appeared to be a reference to the Jeffrey Epstein documents. 

The latest post read, "Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F---JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED."

The account also replied to several users with similar language. All posts and replies were later deleted. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Sesame Workshop spokesperson confirmed, "Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account."

Before the posts were deleted, several X users from both sides of the political aisle poked fun at the character’s account containing adult language.

'UNHINGED ELMO' TRENDS ONLINE AFTER EPIC SESAME STREET COOKIE MELTDOWN RESURFACES

"I’m forever scarred … by @elmo. Words I never expected to utter," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

HuffPost deputy editor Philip Lewis remarked, "I thought we all agreed @elmo is off limits."

"See what happens when you defund PBS @elmo," Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., wrote.

Washington Reporter editor-in-chief Matthew Foldi joked, "Elmo would win at least 10% in a nationwide Democratic primary based on these tweets alone."

Sesame Street has come under the spotlight in recent months as Republicans have pushed for efforts to defund PBS. President Donald Trump also signed an executive order attempting to pull federal funding from PBS in May.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.