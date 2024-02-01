Elmo goes viral with innocent tweet attracting major 'trauma dump' from social media users: 'Help us, Elmo'

"Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?"

Those simple words from Elmo have blown up on social media — and users are not holding back on how they're really feeling.

The iconic red puppet from Sesame Street took to "X" to see how everyone was handling 2024 so far and the responses attracted by the seemingly innocent tweet were not so innocent.

SPIKE IN TEEN DEPRESSION ALIGNS WITH RISE OF SOCIAL MEDIA, NEW POLL SUGGESTS: ‘IT’S NOT GOING ANYWHERE’

The various responses ranged from disappointment with the latest football results and the economic crisis to a sharing of brand endorsements and even marital problems.

The wellness check-type tweet turned into a therapy session as thousands of social media users "trauma-dumped" on the character's "X" page.

While some users seem to be doing well, the vast majority appear to be reaching their limit, at least according to their posts.

COMEDIAN LARRY DAVID CRASHES NBC'S 'TODAY' SET TO BEAT UP ELMO: 'SOMEBODY HAD TO DO IT'

"Not feeling too tickled about life rn, Elmo," one user added to the conversation.

"Elmo, I’m suffering from existential dread over here," another "X" user commented.

"Elmo I’m gonna be real, I am at my f---ing limit," one user wrote, garnering over half a million likes on the platform for that comment.

"Not gonna lie … I'm tired, Elmo. A lot's going on, Little Red," another user added.

'UNHINGED ELMO' TRENDS ONLINE AFTER EPIC SESAME STREET COOKIE MELTDOWN RESURFACES

The viral moment even attracted the attention of big brands and celebrities hoping to promote a new deal or product.

Dr. Phil took the opportunity to give his book, "We've Got Issues," a shout-out in light of the responses to the original message.

Restaurants from Buffalo Wild Wings to Chipotle chimed in on the viral moment.

Following the explosive tweet, Elmo returned to "X" to encourage everyone in response to the heavy messages.

The rather depressive responses made many users realize the importance of sharing feelings with others around them.

CABBAGE PATCH KIDS, TICKLE ME ELMO, FURBIES AND MORE: CHRISTMAS TOY GIFTS THAT MADE PARENTS SCRAMBLE

"We need to start checking in on our friends. Thousands of people are telling Elmo that they’re depressed. Our friends are out here venting their sadness to an emotionally attentive Muppet," one user wrote.

The sorrowful response from Americans apparently also caught the attention of President Joe Biden — who shared a message on the social media platform.

"I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days," POTUS wrote.

"Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone."

BIDEN BLASTED AFTER SHARING ELMO'S SOCIAL MEDIA POST: ‘PUPPET ENDORSING ANOTHER PUPPET’

The tweet has been viewed by almost 200 million users and over 140,000 likes.

Sesame Street joined in to remind everyone of the importance of tuning into their emotions — and promoting the importance of mental health by linking to its mental health program.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Thank you, @Elmo, for checking in with a reminder for us to pause and take a mindful moment to focus on how we’re feeling."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Christina Vittas, Elmo's social media manager, for comment.