Gwyneth Paltrow calls out Bill Clinton for falling asleep during a showing of one of her movies

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly cursed out former President Bill Clinton for sleeping during a showing of her 1996 film "Emma" in an interview released Thursday.

Paltrow was asked by "Hot Ones" show host Sean Evans if it was true that Bill Clinton once "passed out" during a screening of her movie "Emma" in an episode that aired Thursday.

"True. He was snoring right in front of me," Paltrow said, laughing. "I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.’ But it was. So f--k you, Bill Clinton."

Based on the Jane Austen novel, "Emma" was a box office success, making $40 million worldwide on a budget of less than $8 million, according to Variety. It was one of several hits Paltrow made in the 1990s as she became an A-list movie star.

She has supported Democrats politically throughout her career, including Pete Buttigieg when he ran for president in 2020.

Paltrow also talked about her experience running her company Goop, a lifestyle brand that focuses on fashion, wellness and beauty products.

In a interview with Bustle in 2023, Paltrow said that while she is "not ready to sell" her expanding empire in Goop, she has thought about what her next move will be.

"I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again," she said, noting she does not think she would sell Goop for "a few more years."

Paltrow is currently married to television writer and director Brad Falchuk . Her first marriage was with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The Clinton Foundation did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.