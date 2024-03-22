Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Gwyneth Paltrow calls out Bill Clinton for falling asleep during a showing of one of her movies

'He was snoring right in front of me ... F--k you, Bill Clinton'

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Bill Clinton’s denials are ‘a little thin’: Pete Hegseth Video

Bill Clinton’s denials are ‘a little thin’: Pete Hegseth

 ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain break down Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and other names in the unsealed Epstein documents. 

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly cursed out former President Bill Clinton for sleeping during a showing of her 1996 film "Emma" in an interview released Thursday.

Paltrow was asked by "Hot Ones" show host Sean Evans if it was true that Bill Clinton once "passed out" during a screening of her movie "Emma" in an episode that aired Thursday.

"True. He was snoring right in front of me," Paltrow said, laughing. "I was like, ‘Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.’ But it was. So f--k you, Bill Clinton."

HILLARY CLINTON WADES INTO CRUCIAL BATTLEGROUND SENATE RACE THAT COULD DETERMINE BALANCE OF POWER

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow cursed out former President Bill Clinton for sleeping during a showing of "Emma," a film from 1996, in an interview released Thursday. (Getty Images)

Based on the Jane Austen novel, "Emma" was a box office success, making $40 million worldwide on a budget of less than $8 million, according to Variety. It was one of several hits Paltrow made in the 1990s as she became an A-list movie star.

She has supported Democrats politically throughout her career, including Pete Buttigieg when he ran for president in 2020.

Paltrow also talked about her experience running her company Goop, a lifestyle brand that focuses on fashion, wellness and beauty products. 

TOP EXEC AT BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON AIRPORT IN ARKANSAS SHOT AS FEDERAL AGENTS SERVE SEARCH WARRANT

In a interview with Bustle in 2023, Paltrow said that while she is "not ready to sell" her expanding empire in Goop, she has thought about what her next move will be. 

"I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again," she said, noting she does not think she would sell Goop for "a few more years."

Paltrow is currently married to television writer and director Brad Falchuk. Her first marriage was with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. 

The Clinton Foundation did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.