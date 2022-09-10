Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Gutfeld: Can temperature affect our mood?

A study found hotter weather makes people more angry on social media

Fox News Staff
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld teases comedian Michael Loftus about temperature affecting his mood on 'Gutfeld!' 

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and comedian Michael Loftus trade jokes over whether temperate affects one's mood Friday on "Gutfeld!" 

GREG GUTFELD: I can't handle warm temperatures. You know, Michael this is totally up your alley as a homeless person. You’re used to all the elements. Do you find your temperature affects your mood?

MICHAEL LOFTUS: Unless I am not pushing my shopping cart. That calms me down. It's weird. Isn’t it weird how homeless people can wear like 152 jackets in the summer? Somehow the shopping cart must adjust their body temperature. This is that easy. 

WHY WE GET CRANKY WHEN IT'S HOT OUT 

GREG GUTFELD: You're truly a compassionate soul. 

MICHAEL LOFTUS: I really am!

