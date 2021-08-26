Gutfeld rips White House over deadly Afghan crisis: 'What is deteriorating faster, Kabul or Biden?'

As the crisis in Afghanistan intensifies under President Biden's watch, with the loss of 13 United States military servicemembers on Thursday in a ISIS-Khorasan suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, "The Five" discussed the dire situation on the ground and whether the Delaware Democrat has proven himself up to the task.

Host Greg Gutfeld said it appears the White House's "Plan A" – to rely on Taliban militants to protect U.S. personnel and assets – is "moronic", and that the fact it is the current operational strategy shows there is no "Plan B."

"We gave a list of American citizens to the Taliban to grant entry [to the airport]. We gave control of the perimeter around the airport to Taliban – This is a tell: When you ask someone in charge ‘why would you do something so stupid and moronic’ and the answer is ‘We have no choice’, that is the mark of a failed leader and failed administration – when you are led to a place where there is no 'Plan B'," Gutfeld said.

"I have no idea what is deteriorating faster, Kabul or Joe Biden at this point," he added.

Gutfeld added that Acting U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson gave underwhelming reassurances to Americans stranded in Kabul; albeit just before the terror attack occurred Tuesday morning.

"There are safe ways to get [to HKIA] – There are relatively safe ways to access the airport. We're doing everything we can to facilitate that," Wilson told ABC News.

Gutfeld compared Wilson's recommendation to that of a news anchor offering typical rhetoric to a traveler who might encounter longer lines at the airport:

"He's like the news anchor that says 'Hey, it's a holiday weekend. Leave extra time getting to the airport. There may be suicide bombers': Watch out for kidnapping and murder," he said.

"I go back to the eternal question: How can everybody but the people in charge get this so wrong. I'm an English grad from Berkeley … I saw this coming. We all saw this coming. How could they not see this coming? It makes you think they saw this coming and they didn't want to say anything, and they underestimated the risk."