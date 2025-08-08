Gutfeld reminisces with Fallon about their supportive mothers during 'Tonight Show' appearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reminisced with Jimmy Fallon about their supportive mothers during an appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show" on Thursday.

The top-rated "Gutfeld!" host made a late-night crossover appearance on the iconic program, where Fallon noted that Gutfeld's mother Jackie served as a "senior correspondent" when he hosted the Fox News show "Red Eye."

"You know what her job was? Her job was to watch Fox News," Gutfeld said. "She would watch Fox News and tell me what was going on during the day."

He added that his mother was so popular with his friends growing up that he would sometimes come to his house and see his friends already there.

"They'd be in the backyard with my mom," Gutfeld said.

"I had that too. My friends loved my parents," Fallon said.

"They dumped me for my mom. So I realized at that point that she was good. She was no BS, and she was a supporter of everything I did, which is like your mom," Gutfeld said, referring to Fallon's late mother Gloria.

Gutfeld noted his mother, who passed away in 2014, saw his success on "Red Eye" and then "The Five," which is now cable news' top-rated show.

"She didn't see me for the rest of the stuff, but that's probably well and good," Gutfeld quipped.

Fallon said having a supportive mother meant a lot and was no doubt proud of her son's success. Fallon memorably paid tribute to his mother Gloria on "The Tonight Show" when she passed away in 2017.

