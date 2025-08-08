Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Late Night

Gutfeld reminisces with Fallon about their supportive mothers during 'Tonight Show' appearance

'She would watch Fox News and tell me what was going on during the day,' Gutfeld said

By David Rutz Fox News
close
Greg Gutfeld, Jimmy Fallon discuss their mothers on 'The Tonight Show' Video

Greg Gutfeld, Jimmy Fallon discuss their mothers on 'The Tonight Show'

Late-night hosts Greg Gutfeld and Jimmy Fallon discuss the positive influence of their mothers on "The Tonight Show."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reminisced with Jimmy Fallon about their supportive mothers during an appearance on NBC's "The Tonight Show" on Thursday.

The top-rated "Gutfeld!" host made a late-night crossover appearance on the iconic program, where Fallon noted that Gutfeld's mother Jackie served as a "senior correspondent" when he hosted the Fox News show "Red Eye."

"You know what her job was? Her job was to watch Fox News," Gutfeld said. "She would watch Fox News and tell me what was going on during the day."

He added that his mother was so popular with his friends growing up that he would sometimes come to his house and see his friends already there.

GREG GUTFELD SHARES HILARIOUS STORY ON HOW HE FIRST MET JIMMY FALLON DURING 'TONIGHT SHOW' APPEARANCE

Gutfeld reminds Fallon they’ve met before during late-night appearance Video

"They'd be in the backyard with my mom," Gutfeld said.

"I had that too. My friends loved my parents," Fallon said.

"They dumped me for my mom. So I realized at that point that she was good. She was no BS, and she was a supporter of everything I did, which is like your mom," Gutfeld said, referring to Fallon's late mother Gloria.

Gutfeld noted his mother, who passed away in 2014, saw his success on "Red Eye" and then "The Five," which is now cable news' top-rated show

JAY LENO CRITICIZES MODERN LATE-NIGHT COMEDY FOR ALIENATING HALF THE AUDIENCE WITH PARTISAN POLITICS

Jimmy Fallon and Greg Gutfeld

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld gestures during an interview with "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 7, 2025. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

"She didn't see me for the rest of the stuff, but that's probably well and good," Gutfeld quipped. 

Fallon said having a supportive mother meant a lot and was no doubt proud of her son's success. Fallon memorably paid tribute to his mother Gloria on "The Tonight Show" when she passed away in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Gutfeld also discussed with Fallon their chaotic first meeting, as well as his FOX Nation game show, "What Did I Miss?", where contestants who've been isolated for months try to pick real from fake news.

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.