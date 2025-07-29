Fox News Channel dominates all of television in July, CNN hits rock bottom among key demo

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Channel dominated all of television during July, outdrawing broadcast networks in critical categories, while CNN hit rock bottom among viewers sought after by advertisers.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million total day viewers to dominate all cable throughout July as No. 2 MSNBC settled for an average audience of 530,000 and CNN managed only 370,000 average total day viewers.

During primetime, Fox News averaged a staggering 2.4 million viewers, to more than double the audience of runner-up MSNBC, which managed 865,000 average viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET.

CNN averaged a dismal primetime audience of 497,000 to finish behind ESPN, HGTV and Hallmark, in addition to Fox News and MSNBC. Fox News has now topped both CNN and MSNBC during primetime for 54 straight months.

While Fox News dominated cable, it also all beat broadcast networks in primetime as NBC managed 2.1 million viewers and CBS and ABC settled for 2 million apiece.

Since the first day of summer on June 20, Fox News has also led the broadcast networks in primetime with 2.6 million viewers, compared to ABC’s 2.3 million viewers, NBC’s 2.1 million viewers and CBS’ 2 million viewers.

Fox News also completely obliterated competition among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54 during July, a critical category that has long plagued MSNBC.

Fox News averaged 184,000 total day viewers among the demo to finish atop all cable offerings, including ESPN, TBS, USA, Comedy Central, FX and Food Network.

CNN managed only 62,000 demo viewers for its lowest-rated July of all time and MSNBC achieved only 52,000 as they failed to top Fox News combined.

Fox News averaged 257,000 demo viewers during primetime, compared to only 92,000 for CNN, which had its worst month ever in that category, too. But while CNN failed to crack the top ten cable networks in the critical category and had its worst July of all time, it still managed to trounce MSNBC.

MSNBC’s primetime lineup averaged only 81,000 demo viewers to finish with a smaller audience than a variety of cable options, including A&E, TLC, Bravo, Nick-at-Nite, Comedy Central and Adult Swim.

July marked the 53rd straight month that Fox News swept cable news among both total viewers and the key demo. Fox News commanded 63% of the cable news share with viewers across total day and 64% in primetime.

"The Five," with Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., averaged 3.5 million total viewers and 378,000 among the demo to lead cable news in both categories.

"Jesse Watters Primetime," "Gutfeld!," "Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "The Ingraham Angle" and "The Will Cain Show" all finished with larger audiences than anything CNN or MSNBC had to offer as Fox News swept the top seven programs.

"Gutfeld!" outdrew "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" despite the free advertising the CBS program generated by announcing it would cancel the program in 2026.

The most-watched, non-Fox News program was MSNBC’s "The Rachel Maddow Show," which managed an average audience of 2 million. However, "Maddow" only aired three times during the entire month of July as its namesake continues to only work on Monday nights.

"FOX & Friends" finished July with 1.3 million viewers and 169,000 in the demo, remaining the No. 1 cable news program in the mornings in both categories for the 53rd consecutive month.

"America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino," "The Faulkner Focus," "Outnumbered," "America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith" and Martha MacCallum’s "The Story" all also had strong months to help Fox News crush the competition during the day and "Fox News @ Night" dominated its timeslot.

"The Big Weekend Show" averaged 1.5 million viewers to finish as the No. 1 cable news program on Saturdays, while "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.7 million to take the Sunday title. "My View with Lara Trump" was the most-watched weekend program in primetime with over 1.4 million viewers.

Fox News was also No. 1 in cable news with Asians and Hispanics and upscale viewers throughout total day viewership during July.

Ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.