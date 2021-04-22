Gutfeld: Ohio police shooting being politicized by left is ‘propagating’ violence

The Democrat media is making excuses for a much larger issue at hand following the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant who attacked two others with a knife in Columbus, Ohio.

"Gutfeld!" host Greg Gutfeld argued Thursday on "The Five" that the left jumping to politicize yet another violent encounter with law enforcement doesn’t fix the problem.

"Each one of these cases is so different but it’s the media that is trying to make them sound exactly the same," he said. "We have lowered our expectations so much that we deem a ‘knife fight’ as an acceptable part of childhood."

NEIGHBOR WITH FOOTAGE OF MA'KHIA BRYANT SHOOTING: 'THE VIDEO DOESN'T LIE'

If this is the excuse the leftist media chooses to make, Gutfeld said, then maybe the real investigation should be into how we’re raising our children.

"People end up at the end of these people’s lives because they were called there due to the violence that the media ignores," he said. "Cops end up in situations caused by the problems that are dismissed."

"What if we examined the variables that end up with police there at the end of a person’s life?" he asked. "The more you dismiss variables that lead to this horrible tragedy, the more it keeps coming. This is not about a police officer. This is about everything that led to that moment. And if you deny that, you are propagating this problem."

"The Story" host Martha MacCallum jumped into the conversation and shared that 441 minors have died in similar violent events this year, yet Al Sharpton didn’t show up to their funeral as he did Daunte Wright's.

"We don’t know what happened here yet," she said. "This is why I don’t think anybody should walk to the podium at the White House and make judgments."